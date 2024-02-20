PARIS, Feb 20 — Google has now made the very first “preview” version of Android 15 available to developers, prefiguring what the future version of its mobile operating system will look like.

For the moment, the new features are relatively discreet, with Android 15 above all emphasising security and privacy.

In addition to the usual hardware optimisations, the new version of Android is more protective than ever of its users’ privacy. Stemming from the Privacy Sandbox initiative, various tools will gradually be integrated into Android to guarantee users’ online confidentiality.

For example, certain files can be encrypted to ensure that they have not been modified or corrupted, particularly in the event of malware attacks. Google also promises better management of health and fitness data sharing via a dedicated application.

The idea is to better secure the collection and sharing of sensitive information with third-party applications.

Note that Android 15 will also support partial screen sharing, meaning that users will be able to save or share an application window rather than the entire screen of their smartphone or tablet.

Finally, the use of cameras on mobile terminals will be optimised, with better support for advanced options such as brightness, with the aim of improving shots in different applications and not just via the camera.

For the time being, only the most recent Pixel handsets (from the Pixel 4 upwards) are compatible with this first version of Android 15. Moreover, for the time being, only developers are being invited to download it, as it may still be particularly unstable.

Their feedback will be used to improve the system and bring future developments, expected in the spring.

Otherwise, you’ll have to wait until the Google I/O conference on May 15, 2024, to find out more about what Android 15 will have in store, particularly in terms of artificial intelligence.

On the consumer side, the official launch of Android 15 is expected in the fall, at the same time as that of a new range of Pixel smartphones. — ETX Studio