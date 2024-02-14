KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 ― If you have an older iPhone 12 or 13 series phone that needs some tender loving care, Switch is currently running a promotion from as low as RM338 for battery replacements and from RM1,088 for display replacements.

Switch offering iPhone battery replacements from RM338 and iPhone display replacements from RM1,088

Advertisement

Owners of the iPhone 12 series (iPhone 12, 12 Mini, 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max) usually will need to cough up RM430 to replace their batteries with Switch, but now the company is offering the same replacement for only RM338. Owners of the iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max can also enjoy the same price for battery replacement with this promotion.

Display replacement meanwhile starts from RM1,088 for the iPhone 12 Mini and 13 Mini, where it usually costs RM1,200. The standard iPhone 12 and 13 display replacement meanwhile costs RM1,288. iPhone 12 Pro or 13 Pro users will be charged RM1,388 for the display replacement, and iPhone 12 Pro Max and 13 Pro Max cost RM1,688 for the display to be replaced.

Switch notes that repairs can be completed in 24 hours, but this one-day turnaround time is only for customers with appointments made before noon. Otherwise, replacements should take between 7-14 working days if there is stock. The promo is also only valid for battery and display replacement, excluding any other issues and repairs.

Advertisement

Do take note that this promo is offered exclusively for SURE Club members; you can sign up as one online here. As usual, you should perform a full backup of your iPhone before you send it in for service. The promotion will run from February 14 until March 15, 2024. For more information, you can refer to Switch’s Facebook post. ― SoyaCincau