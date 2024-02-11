KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — If you are in the market for a new gaming PC but are tired of seeing the same old boxy PC casing, then Cooler Master may have the answer for you. The renowned PC peripherals brand has recently brought its Sneaker X gaming PC to Malaysia and despite the bespoke design, you can actually get your hands on one provided that you are ok with its hefty price tag.

Yes, it’s a gaming PC inside a giant sneaker

The genesis of the Sneaker X gaming PC goes back to late 2020 to early 2021 when the famed PC modder from Thailand, Juggapat Thonglue or better known as JMDF in the scene, submitted the JMDF Sneaker as one of his entries for the Cooler Master Case Mod Series 2020.

Juggapat Thonglue with the original award-winning JMDF Sneaker custom case.— All SoyaCincau pic

The project was eventually chosen as one of the Best Art Direction winners. As it turned out, Cooler Master loved the project so much that it collaborated with JMDF to produce a version that members of the public could purchase, which became the Sneaker X gaming PC.

After making its world debut at Computex 2023, Sneaker X has finally made its way into Malaysia recently. Only a handful of units are available in our market though via two retailers including Viewnet and Emarque.

Sneaker X Malaysia standard components

Regardless of whether you purchase from Viewnet or Emarque, several components come as default for the Malaysian units of the Sneaker X gaming PC. For one, the case is available only in the Classic Red colourway.

In addition to that, it also features a Cooler Master 850W V850 SFX Gold power supply as well as a 120mm MasterFan MF120 Halo fan. To help cool down its 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14700F processor which also comes as standard for the Malaysian variant of the Sneaker X gaming PC, Cooler Master has fitted a MasterLiquid PL360 Flux liquid CPU cooler into the gaming PC.

Completing the standard feature of the Sneaker X gaming PC for the Malaysian market is the ASUS ROG Strix B760-I Gaming WiFi motherboard. A 400mm PCI-E 4.0 x16 riser cable and PWM fan & ARGB controller are also included with each unit.

Sneaker X Malaysia specs and pricing

When it comes to the Sneaker X’s graphics card, RAM, and solid state drive, they depend on which retailer you choose to purchase the gaming PC from. For example, Viewnet’s version features a ZOTAC GeForce RTX 4070 Super Twin Edge OC graphics card as well as 32GB PNY XLR8 Mako DDR5-6000 RAM and 1TB CS2241 NVMe Gen4 M.2 SSD.

On the other hand, the Emarque version of the system features an ASUS TUF GeForce RTX 4070 Ti OC Edition graphics card instead. It also comes with 32GB Kingston Fury Beast DDR5-5600 RAM and 1TB KC3000 NVMe Gen4 M.2 SSD.

As for the pricing, Viewnet’s Sneaker X setup can be obtained at RM11,749. Emarque setup is priced slightly higher at RM13,999 but the Kelana Jaya-based custom gaming PC outfit is open to cater to your requests if you want alternative setups for your Sneaker X. — SoyaCincau