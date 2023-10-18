KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 18 — Sony has finally revealed the Malaysian pricing for the new, smaller PlayStation 5, which was revealed last week.

Thankfully, the revised game console arrives without any increase in price, retailing at the same RM2,069 for the Digital Edition and RM2,499 with the built-in Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc drive.

This means the PS5’s pricing remains unchanged since August last year, during which it saw a RM200 increase.

As mentioned before, the new PS5 “Slim” is 30 per cent smaller by volume compared to the absolute unit that was the original.

It also sports a new, modular design that enables users to attach or remove the Blu-ray Disc drive.

This means if you bought the Digital Edition, you can retrofit one after the fact, although you’ll have to purchase the drive separately at a cost of RM529.

As such, if you buy the Digital Edition and then buy the BD drive, it will cost you RM99 more than if you had just bought the disc drive PS5 in the first place.

The new design has also resulted in four smaller faceplates instead of two large ones; the upper half is gloss while the lower half continues to come in a matte finish.

As before, you can purchase different-coloured faceplates, although Malaysian prices for these have yet to be released.

Lastly, the new PS5 comes with a larger 1TB SSD (up from 825GB previously) for both disc drive and Digital Editions.

One casualty of the redesign is the fact that a vertical/horizontal stand is no longer included in the box. You still get a simple kickstand that’s required to lay the PS5 in a horizontal position, but the thinner vertical stand is now sold separately at RM149. This stand is at least compatible with other PS5 models, including the “fat” ones, so the older versions should sit slightly lower with it equipped.

The new PS5 continues to be powered by a custom AMD Zen 2 CPU clocked at up to 3.5GHz, along with an AMD RDNA 2 GPU clocked at up to 2.23GHz, the latter capable of hardware-accelerated ray tracing. It also has 16GB of GDDR6 RAM, supports 4K 120Hz TVs and variable refresh rates (VRR), and features Sony’s proprietary Tempest 3D spatial audio technology. — SoyaCincau