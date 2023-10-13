KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 13 — If you’ve been waiting on the new AirPods Pro with USB-C to be available in Malaysia, they are now on sale in the Apple Store as well as your nearest retailer.

Apple’s Pro wireless earbuds have a USB-C charging case instead of the previous lightning port, just like the new iPhones.

If you think that’s the only change to it, there’s more.

Apple is enabling lossless audio via a wireless connection thanks to its H2 chip that supports 20-bit, 48 kHz standard audio that lowers the audio latency so it will work great with the upcoming Apple Vision Pro headset.

There’s tweaks to the AirPod experience, where the device detects nearby conversations and tweaks the audio by reducing the volume so, for instance, you won’t miss the barista calling out your name for your coffee order.

A new Adaptive Audio mode also helps keep you aware of your surroundings while minimising annoying background noise, think a hybrid of noise cancellation and Apple’s Transparency mode.

With time, the AirPods also adapts to your listening preferences with Apple’s Personalised Volume that detects your preferences and adjusts them on the fly.

The AirPods Pro (2nd-gen) are available now for RM1,099.