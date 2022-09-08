Apple's Deidre Caldbeck showcases the enhanced features of the new Apple Watch lineup during a special event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, U.S. in a photograph released September 7, 2022. — Picture courtesy of Brooks Kraft/Apple Inc/Handout via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 — Apple’s September event may have been dominated by the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro and the Apple Watch Ultra, but the vanilla Apple Watch has not been forgotten.

The new Series 8 incorporates some noteworthy improvements over the Series 7, adding features in the realm of crash safety and women’s health.

Apple Watch Series 8 Malaysia pricing and availability

As before, the Series 8 is available in 41 and 48mm case sizes, with a choice of either aluminium or stainless steel finishes; the titanium models have been dropped with the advent of the also-titanium Ultra. Pricing for the aluminium version is as follows:

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm, aluminium — RM1,899

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm, aluminium, cellular — RM2,299

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm, aluminium — RM1,999

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm, aluminium, cellular — RM2,399

As for the stainless steel variants, the retail prices are:

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm, stainless steel, cellular — RM3,299

Apple Watch Series 8 45mm, stainless steel, cellular — RM3,499

The prices listed are for the Sport Loop, Sport Band and Solo Loop bands; the Braided Solo Loop (aluminium) and the Leather Link and Milanese Loop straps (stainless steel) cost an extra RM200.

To get the Modern Buckle band, you’ll have to pony up RM350 on top of the price of a 41mm stainless steel variant, the only model you can have it with.Apple has already begun accepting pre-orders globally and will offer the Series 8 in stores starting September 16.

As usual, we will update you on Malaysian availability as we get it.

Apple Watch Series 8 specs and features

Given that the Apple Watch had only just been given a wholesale redesign with the Series 7, the newest model looks pretty much identical to before, right down to the thinner bezels.

Unfortunately, unlike Samsung, Apple is still reserving sapphire crystal for the stainless steel models; the aluminium versions come with Ion-X glass.

The aluminium model continues to be available in Midnight and Starlight, but a silver version makes its return and replaces the blue and green options. A shame, as the latter was this writer’s favourite by far.

Also available is the usual (Product)Red model, while the stainless steel version can be had in the same silver, gold and graphite finishes as the Series 7. As usual, Apple is offering new colours for its bands, including a Nike-specific Sport Loop with a woven “Just Do It” script.

The company has also released Hermès versions of the stainless steel models.

These are available with two new bands that include a Gourmette Metal strap with a stainless steel chain, along with a H Diagonal band that features a H pattern made up of several perforations. There’s also a new Lucky Horse watch face.

Apple hasn’t released Malaysian pricing for the Hermès models — presumably because of a recent lack of customers — but it should be noted that in the US they cost up to US$1,759 (RM7,918).

The Series 8 shares the new S8 chip with the Ultra, but without the latter’s larger battery it has the same 18-hour battery life as before. You can, however, double this to 36 hours with a new Low Power Mode, which disables the always-on display and other sensors and features.

Headlining the new features are two new temperature sensors — one behind the back crystal, the other underneath the display to eliminate outside bias — to detect fluctuations in body temperature as minute as 0.1 degrees Celsius every five seconds.

Not only will you be able to see this data as is, but it will also allow you to receive retrospective ovulation estimates, which would be helpful for family planning.

The sensors enable the Series 8 to better predict periods, too, and the watch will alert the user regarding a possible deviation, such as irregular, infrequent or prolonged periods.

Another new feature is crash detection, utilising a more powerful gyroscope and accelerometer and a sensor-fusion algorithm, alongside the existing barometer, GPS and an iPhone’s mic.

The Series 8 will thus be able to sense if you’ve had a car accident and ring in emergency services if you don’t respond within ten seconds.

The Series 8 will ship with watchOS 9, which incorporates new displays for workouts, heart rate zone calculation, improved run and sleep tracking and medication reminders and international roaming support.

There’s also a redesigned compass app that allows you to set waypoints and trace your steps using the Backtrack navigation function. watchOS 9 will be pushed out to other compatible Apple Watch models on September 13. — SoyaCincau