GUA MUSANG, April 28 — Police have called 14 individuals to record their statements over a paedophilia case involving a teacher of Mara Science Junior College (MRSM) in Tumpat.

Kelantan police chief, Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said all of them were called to assist investigation in the case.

He said police have also identified the writer who uploaded the post on social media alleging the case.

“We are still waiting for the medical report on the person as he had studied at the MRSM and police are also sending the investigation paper to the public prosecutor to seek advice,” he told reporters after a Hari Raya celebration at Dewan Tanjung, Gua Musang district police headquarters last night.

Earlier police gave assurance that the case of a Tumpat MRSM teacher who was accused of carrying out paedophilia on a male student would be settled in a month. — Bernama