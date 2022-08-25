KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — It’s been a few months now since WWDC, the last major Apple event, but you won’t need to wait too long for the Cupertino company’s next one. Apple has revealed that their next Apple Event is happening on the 7th of September, 10am Pacific Time — or for us Malaysians, 8th of September, 1am.

The event will come with the tagline ‘Far Out’, replicating previous events of the past such as the ‘Peek Performance’ event which saw Apple launch the Apple Mac Studio and the iPhone SE. It’ll be happening in-person at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters, though you can still watch it live on the Apple website as well as the Apple TV app. There’s also a cool little teaser video from them with a space theme going on:

As for what we can expect, well the most obvious one is the iPhone 14 series. As mentioned before this, they’re likely going to be the most expensive iPhone lineup we’ve seen in a while, but we do expect them to come with some pretty significant upgrades — at least for the Pro and Pro Max models. They’re rumoured to feature a cutout on the front rather than their signature notch, and will get the new A16 Bionic chip too. Apple is also predicted to upgrade the main camera on the rear to a 48MP shooter with a larger sensor. The screen should see a new always-on display feature too.

The non-Pro iPhone 14 models though might not be too different from previous models. In fact, the biggest change here might be a literal one; Apple is widely expected to drop the iPhone Mini, in favour of a non-Pro 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max. Both the base model iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max are also likely to come with the same A15 processor that debuted with the iPhone 13 series, though likely with the extra GPU core as seen on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. Other than that though, you should expect a very familiar iPhone.

Only two Pro models would upgrade to the A16 processor, while the 14 & 14 Max will remain the A15. All four new models will likely come with 6GB RAM, with the difference being LPDDR 5 (14 Pro & 14 Pro Max) vs. LPDDR 4X (14 & 14 Max). https://t.co/tHcszIz6gX — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 13, 2022

Other than that, Apple is also set to debut some new Apple Watches, which include the Apple Watch 8 series, a new Watch SE to replace the budget-focused Watch 3 as well as a possible Watch Pro with a bigger display and a stronger chassis. We can also expect to see a new generation of AirPods Pro, as well as new info about iOS 16 and watchOS 9.

One thing worth pointing out is that this time round, Apple seems to be launching them a little earlier than before. For context, last year’s iPhone 13 series debuted on 15 September, with pre-orders in Malaysia happening on 1st Oct. We can expect Malaysians to be able to pre-order as early as late September too. — SoyaCincau