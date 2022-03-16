Instagram is now letting users add moderators to livestreams

Instagram has given users a look at its new feature for adding moderators to livestreams. ― Picture courtesy of Instagram

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16 ― Six years after the launch of the Live format, users will finally be able to add moderators to monitor comments during their livestreams on the social network. It's a feature already widely deployed on other platforms, and one which could boost the use of livestreams on Instagram.

Could Instagram be trying to encourage content creators to make more use of its Live format? The social network has finally announced a practical new feature for Instagrammers, allowing them to add selected users as moderators during livestreams on the platform. It's a tool that could help some users to take the plunge and try their hand at this type of content, without fearing a hate raid.

This new feature could also come in handy for brands, as live shopping becomes more and more popular online.

How does it work?

To choose moderators, the content creator has to click on the three little dots in the comment bar during the live broadcast. A list of accounts will then be suggested, but the content creator can still search for a specific user in the search bar.

Moderators will be able to report comments, remove users from the livestream, and block a user from commenting.

Instagram has deployed various tools to ensure better moderation on the platform, allowing users to block another user even if the latter re-registers with another account, or by rolling out the “Hidden Words” tool. These measures are aimed at reassuring users and encouraging them to use the social network, and thus resist the rise of TikTok. In 2021, Instagram made it possible to stage Lives with several people. At this point, users could add filters for comments, but also report and block users during the livestream. ― ETX Studio