TikTok launches its own augmented reality tool

TikTok is betting on augmented reality with its new tool, TikTok Effect Studio, still in a test phase. ― Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 26 ― Augmented reality is coming soon to TikTok. The Chinese social network has launched TikTok Effect Studio, a tool to create filters and augmented reality experiences on its platform. Currently, the tool is in beta testing.

Launched quietly in early August, the TikTok Effect Studio tool is still in the very early stages of development, TikTok confirmed to TechCrunch. Like its rivals Snapchat and Facebook, the Chinese giant has finally decided to ride the wave of augmented reality by offering a tool to create its own filters and experiences in this domain.

For the time being, TikTok Effect Studio is in the private beta-testing stage in the United States and in other countries, not specified by the social network. There is already a form available for those interested in signing up and requesting access to test the tool when it launches. Among the questions TikTok asks is whether the developer works on Mac or PC or another system like Linux. Perhaps a way for the company to decide which operating system to launch its TikTok Effect Studio tool on first.

Social network specialist Matt Navarra spotted this launch on August 14.

TikTok has not yet mentioned a specific launch date for its augmented reality tool, preferring to remind users that not all of its tests lead to launches, TechCrunch reported.

Augmented reality is gaining an increasingly important position on social networks, and is being used by many of them to promote user engagement. Evan Spiegel, Snapchat's CEO, said that on average more than 200 million Snapchatters use augmented reality per day on its app. In December 2020, Snapchat announced a US$3.5 million fund to further develop augmented reality on its platform.

It could prove to be a gold mine for brands, which have already grasped the value of having a presence on TikTok, the most downloaded application in 2020. ― ETX Studio