After phone fire incident, Xiaomi gifts student Redmi Note 10 5G for online studies

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Earlier this week, free Yes phone caught fire while a nine-year-old student was using it for online learning. Following the incident, Xiaomi Malaysia has approached the family of Suryani Abd Ghani to provide the boy with a brand new phone to aid him with his online studies.

They gifted him a Redmi Note 10 5G, which is Xiaomi’s latest mid-range 5G smartphone that was launched last month. Suryani who is the aunt of the boy had posted on Facebook to express gratitude to Xiaomi Malaysia for providing him a new device. She said it was never her intention to seek pity but to share her experience so that others will be aware of the potential dangers to children.

The Redmi Note 10 5G is obviously a better device than the Yes Altitude 3. Priced at RM799, it features a larger 6.5″ Full HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and it runs on a 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip which is also 5G ready.

The device is equipped with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For taking pictures, it comes with a triple-camera setup that consists of a 48MP main camera, 2MP depth and 2MP macro camera. Meanwhile, the front comes with an 8MP selfie shooter.

Keeping the lights on is a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via USB-C. It also retains a 3.5mm headphone jack and it comes with an IR blaster which can be used as a universal remote control. Out of the box, it runs on Android 11 with MIUI 12 skin on top.

Following the fire incident, YTL Communications says they will conduct an investigation into the matter as the safety of their products and users is of paramount importance. According to CEO Wing K Lee, they have distributed over 100,000 units and have not received reports of any safety incidents with the Yes Altitude 3. The phone is developed with China Mobile and the same battery has been in production since 2018 with more than 4.5 million units shipped worldwide. — SoyaCincau