Want to play Among Us on your PC for free? You can get it now on the Epic Games Store

KUALA LUMPUR, May 31 — If you’ve been a fan of Among Us after trying it out for free on iOS and Android, you might have thought about playing it on a larger screen to heighten your play experience.

Now, you’re able to download the game for free until June 3, 2021 on your PC via the Epic Games Store.

Among Us has become a pop culture phenomenon. It has also been the subject of countless memes and videos — including a successful series of 3D animated videos made by a Malaysian YouTuber.

Usually, Among Us is offered on Steam and Epic Games for RM12.50 — which honestly isn’t a bad price for something so popular.

The game also gets new updates every once in a while to keep things interesting, like the new colour update and a huge new map.

You can join friends who don’t need to all be playing on PC as Among Us supports cross-platform multiplayer.

Besides iOS and Android, the game is available on Nintendo Switch for US$5 (RM20.67). PS4 and PS5 versions will also support cross-platform once it launches later this year.

The offer is part of the Epic Games’ Mega Sale happening until 17 June — where a mystery game will be available to download for free every week. Before Among Us was offered for the week, it was NBA 2K21.

On June 3, another game will be offered for free on Epic Games Store.

If you’re more of a Steam user, the critically acclaimed horror game Little Nightmares is available to download for free there until May 31, 2021. It’s usually RM99. — SoyaCincau