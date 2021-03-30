Soon, Apple’s Independent Repair Provider Programme will be available to Malaysian repair shops

Now, Apple is going global with the Independent Repair Provider Programme, having first expanded to Europe and Canada last year with over 1,500 certified locations across the three markets. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 30 ― Back in 2019, Apple launched the Independent Repair Provider Programme to give small businesses in the US access to genuine parts, training, and resources when performing out-of-warranty repairs on iPhones or Macs. There are a couple of requirements, of course, with applicants required to submit business documents and proof of commercial premises to be a part of the programme (among others).

Now, Apple is going global with the program, having first expanded to Europe and Canada last year with over 1,500 certified locations across the three markets. Starting later this week, repair providers in over 200 new countries — including Malaysia — will be able to apply to become an Independent Repair Provider here. The eligible countries are as follows:

― Afghanistan

― Australia

― Bangladesh

― Bhutan

― Brazil

― Brunei Darussalam

― Cambodia

― Cook Islands

― Fiji

― Guam

― Hong Kong

― India

― Indonesia

― Japan

― Korea

― Laos

― Macao

― Malaysia

― Maldives

― Mongolia

― Myanmar

― Nepal

― New Zealand

― Pakistan

― Papua New Guinea

― Philippines

― Russia

― Saudi Arabia

― Singapore

― South Africa

― Sri Lanka

― Taiwan

― Thailand

― Tonga

― Turkey

― United Arab Emirates

― Vanuatu

― Vietnam

For clarity, this program does not replace the role that Apple Authorised Service Providers play. Instead, the idea is to provide repair businesses with the means and training to offer reliable, out-of-warranty repairs for devices — and with authentic parts. By the end of 2021, Apple also plans to expand the Independent Repair Provider Programme to even more countries, including Togo, Zimbabwe, Angola, and Argentina (full list here).

Apple says that there won’t be a fee to join the programme. You will, however, need to commit to having an Apple-certified technician onboard; the certification is also free of charge.

Qualifying repair providers can purchase genuine Apple parts and tools at the same price as AASPs and receive free access to training, repair manuals, and diagnostics.

Apple’s latest move means that the Independent Repair Provider Programme will be available in almost every country where their products are officially sold. Meanwhile, Apple also provides a portal where customers can verify on the status of repair stores:

All participating repair providers in the programme have access to free training from Apple and the same genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics as Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs) and Apple Store locations. To verify that a company participates in the program, visit support.apple.com/repair/verify-repair-provider. ― SoyaCincau