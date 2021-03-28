Xiaomi to launch Mi Smart Band 6 tomorrow

Xiaomi is introducing its latest fitness tracker, the new Mi Smart Band 6. — SoyaCincau pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Tomorrow is going to be a big day for Xiaomi. Apart from launching its new smartphones, the Chinese smartphone maker is also introducing its latest fitness tracker, the new Mi Smart Band 6.

The Mi Smart Band 6 has been teased on both Xiaomi’s Twitter and Weibo channels. From the image, it appears to retain a similar design as the Mi Band 5 that comes with a rubber strap. However, the screen appears to be much larger as it now stretches almost to the top edge of the band.

Meet a bigger vision!



What new features would you love to see from the #MiSmartBand6?



Don't miss the Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch at 19:30 (GMT+8) on March 29.



Stay #OneStepAhead and discover all during the #XiaomiMegaLaunch pic.twitter.com/6BmaZ2HWWx — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) March 27, 2021

The Mi Smart Band is one of the most popular and recommended fitness band that offers up to two weeks of battery life. You can also expect built-in heart rate monitoring and at least 5 ATM (50-metre) water resistance. It would be interesting to see if Xiaomi would add built-in GPS on the new version. On the Mi Band 5, there’s also support for NFC, voice assistant and SpO2 monitoring, but it’s only offered for the China market version.

All shall be revealed on March 29 at 7.30pm Malaysian time. Xiaomi is also expected to unveil its Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Lite and a new Mi MIX device. — SoyaCincau