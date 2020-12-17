Realme Smart TV goes on sale in Malaysia on Dec 22, priced from RM699

You can get a RM200 discount if you buy it online during its first day sale. — SoyaCincau pic

PETALING JAYA, Dec 17 — If you’ve been waiting for the Realme Smart TV, they are finally available for purchase in Malaysia next week. In addition, you can get a RM200 discount if you buy it online during its first day sale.

To recap, the Realme Smart TV is officially priced at RM899 for the 32″ HD version and RM1,299 for the larger 43″ Full HD unit. Both will be available on the official Realme Store on Shopee from the December 22, 2020.

As part of the Shopee Super Brand Day sale, the 32″ Smart TV can be yours for only RM699 while the 43″ option is going for RM1,299.

Hardware Specs

Both 32″ and 43″ Realme Smart TVs feature a bezel-less Ultra Bright LED Display that boasts a Chroma Boost engine. The smaller 32″ model pushes a lower 7366×768 resolution while the 43″ variant does Full HD at 1920×1080 pixels resolution. Both has a 24W quad-speaker setup with Dolby Audio enhancement.

The Realme TV runs on Android TV and it supports both Google Assistant and Google Cast. It also comes with a smart remote with dedicated buttons for Netflix, YouTube and Prime Video.

In terms of wireless connectivity, it supports 2.4GHz WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0. It also has 3x HDMI ports, 2x USB ports, 1x AV port, 1x Digital Audio out, 1x Antenna and 1x LAN port. For more info, you can check out the official product page. — SoyaCincau