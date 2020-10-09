Apple’s new iPad with A12 Bionic chip now available in Malaysia, priced from RM1,449

The latest 8th gen iPad. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 9 — The latest 8th gen iPad is now available for purchase in Malaysia. The new entry-level iPad was announced last month and it comes with more powerful processor along with a more powerful USB-C charger.

Pricing and availability

The pricing for the new iPad remains unchanged. — Picture via SoyaCincau

Although it gets a significant performance upgrade, the pricing for the new iPad remains unchanged. Below is the official Malaysian pricing for the 2020 iPad along with its compatible accessories:

WiFi 32GB – RM1,449 128GB – RM1,849

WiFi + Cellular 32GB – RM1,999 128GB – RM2,399

Accessories 1st gen Apple Pencil – RM419 Smart Keyboard – RM649

The iPad comes in 3 colours – Space Grey, Silver and Gold. If you’re interested, you can place your order via the Apple Online Store but it is listed with a 3-4 week shipping time.

Hardware specs

The 8th gen iPad still retains the iconic iPad design that comes with a home button with Touch ID. The 10.2″ Retina Display uses an IPS panel that pushes a resolution of 2160×1620 pixels.

The 8th gen iPad runs on an Apple A12 Bionic chip. — Picture via SoyaCincau

Under the hood, it runs on an Apple A12 Bionic chip which is the same processor that’s powering the iPhone XS series. As a comparison, last year’s 7th gen iPad is running on an older A10 chip which can also be found on the iPhone 7.

The new iPad still features an 8MP rear camera plus a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front shooter. — Picture via SoyaCincau

The rest of the iPad remains unchanged and it still features an 8MP rear camera plus a 1.2MP FaceTime HD front shooter. The iPad still supports the 1st gen Apple Pencil and you can also add-on a Smart Keyboard for a laptop-like experience.

Here's what you get when you buy the new iPad. — Picture via SoyaCincau

On a full charge, it is rated to last up to 10 hours of usage and it still charges via a lightning port. Interestingly, Apple is bundling a 20W USB-C charger and a USB-C to lightning cable. Unfortunately, there’s no mention of fast charging for the new iPad.

If you need a more powerful option, there’s also the iPad Air 2020. It runs on the latest and most powerful 5nm A14 Bionic processor and there are 5 colours to choose from. It also supports the 2nd gen Apple Pencil and it charges via USB-C. In Malaysia, it’s priced from RM2,599 but Apple hasn’t revealed its local availability info just yet. — SoyaCincau