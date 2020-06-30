‘Final Fantasy’ co Square Enix spreading announcements over July and August

Square Enix had a huge hit in April 2020 with the first entry to its new ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ series. — Picture from Square Enix via AFP-Relaxnews

TOKYO, June 30 — Instead of hosting a showcase event in lieu of the cancelled E3 2020, video game publisher Square Enix will make a sequence of focused announcements over the course of the next few months.

During an investors’ meeting last week, Square Enix told investors that it would announce new titles individually through July and August instead of preparing a showcase presentation as it had originally intended — even as part of its plans in the wake of E3 2020’s cancellation.

A per-title approach has already been used for the Marvel’s Avengers War Table stream broadcast on June 24, at which its Tomb Raider and Deus Ex Crystal Dynamics studio revealed more of its gameplay, story and design concepts for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and Windows PC action game.

Square Enix announced rhythm action game Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, part of an overarching Final Fantasy and Disney crossover franchise, on June 16.

Other games on the Japanese giant’s upcoming slate include Babylon’s Fall from Nier: Automata and Astral Chain action game specialist PlatinumGames, zombie apocalypse parkour survivalism mission Dying Light 2, sci-fi shooter Outriders and tiny track-racing game Circuit Superstars.

There’s also something coming from Deck Nine Studios, which previously developed a well-received prequel to the character-driven superpowered young adult adventure franchise Life is Strange.

While those are created by external studios, the internally produced, visually-stunning Project Athia took its public bow as part of a PlayStation 5 game showcase on June 4 as the next project from Square Enix’s accomplished Final Fantasy XV team. — AFP-Relaxnews