Free deal of the week: DC Comics game ‘Injustice: Gods Among Us’ goes free until June 25

This week you can slap up some supervillains (and heroes) in this sturdy take on the DC Universe from the folks behind Mortal Kombat, free to keep on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC for a week.

NetherRealm studios, best known for its status as custodian of the Mortal Kombat fighting game franchise, brought its bone-crunching take on martial arts to the world of comic book superheroes in 2013.

As a newly minted subsidiary of DC Comics owner Warner Bros, NetherRealm was able to put its particular brand of fighting game expertise to work on Superman, Batman, the Joker and more.

Injustice: Gods Among Us released as a fresh take on fighting games and the DC Comics universe, as well as a way to settle age old arguments about which superhero or villain would win in a no-holds-barred fight.

This week, the game has become free to download and keep forever on the PlayStation Network Store for PlayStation 4, Xbox Marketplace for Xbox One and Steam platform for Windows PC until June 25 (or June 26 at 6:59am UTC on Steam).

The Android and iOS editions are already free, with revenue derived from optional but strongly encouraged microtransactions.

A sequel, Injustice 2, was released in 2017, and the timing of this giveaway would imply that an Injustice 3 is a foregone conclusion.

At the same time, Warner Bros’ parent company AT&T is thought to be seeking a buyer for the WB Interactive Entertainment division, an operation that includes not only NetherRealm but also Rocksteady (the Batman: Arkham trilogy), TT Games (famous for adapting films as LEGO video games), Monolith (Middle-earth: Shadow of franchise) and Avalanche Software (Disney Infinity toy-game hybrids.)

NetherRealm is still supporting its 2019 release Mortal Kombat 11, available across PS4, XBO, Switch and PC, with an Aftermath expansion launched in May and providing a new storyline arc, additional fighters and new costume sets. — AFP-Relaxnews