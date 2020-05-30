PlayStation 5 games showcase set for June 4 (VIDEO)

The PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X both launch during the year-end Holiday 2020 period. ― Picture courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, May 30 ― Sony Interactive Entertainment will unveil a first look at some of the PlayStation 5's games in an hour-long June 4 showcase starting at 8pm UTC.

From the sounds of things, we won't get a retail price nor a good look at the PlayStation 5 itself for a little while.

For now, though, Sony's PlayStation division has a Future of Gaming event at which it will preview “the games you'll be playing after PlayStation 5 launches” towards the end of 2020.

The June 4 event starts at 1pm PDT, 4pm EDT, 8pm UTC, 9pm GMT, 10pm Central Europe and South Africa, then on June 5 at 1.30am in India, 4am in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia and Beijing, China, 5am in South Korea and Japan and 6am in Sydney, Australia.

It will be broadcast through PlayStation's YouTube and Twitch channels.

Even though the presentation wouldn't have taken place at June's traditional video games industry event, the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) ― PlayStation had withdrawn long before Covid-19 forced its cancellation ― SIE President and CEO Jim Ryan noted that “for the first time, we will all be virtually experiencing the excitement together” via the online showcase.

“This is part of our series of PS5 updates and, rest assured, after next week's showcase, we will still have much to share with you.”

PlayStation fans had been given a taste of the new console's potential via a May 13 technical demo prepared by Epic Games.

The studio may be best known for Fortnite, but is also responsible for a widely used game creation suite, the Unreal Engine.

Xbox went first with its own games showcase for the Xbox Series X nearly a month earlier on May 7.

It benefited greatly from preview material for Ubisoft's just-announced Nordic action adventure Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, and introduced visually impressive shooter Bright Memory Infinite, rally racer Dirt 5, island exploration Call of the Sea, nocturnal power struggle Vampire: The Masquerade ― Bloodlines 2 and space shooter Chorus: Rise as One, among others.

While Microsoft's Xbox division used the occasion to embark on its own series of monthly Xbox Series X presentations, it declined to forecast its June event, instead teasing that Halo Infinite would be shown alongside a wider selection of internal studio titles in July.

So what might we see at the PlayStation event? The console manufacturer is staying mum for the moment.

Already confirmed for PlayStation 5 are sci-fi action game Godfall and a mystery title from the Uncharted Collection and Shadow of the Colossus conversion studio.

Then there's the ubiquitous Fortnite, as well as Destiny 2 and Warframe, plus Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Dirt 5, V:TMB 2 and Chorus among the number. ― AFP-Relaxnews