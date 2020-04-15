Bumble introduces new tools to help users date while in quarantine

Bumble introduces new tools designed to help make virtual dating easier. — Afp-Relaaxnews pic

NEW YORK, Apr 15 — To keep their users “bumbling” and dating even while observing national stay-at-home orders, Bumble recently announced a handful of new tools for the app designed to better connect those on the platform with one another, even if they’re on opposite sides of the US.

Due to nationally ordered social distancing mandates, dating is becoming a bit more difficult. For those looking for love, their search has been forced to become completely digitized from the first conversation to the first date to whatever comes next. To make this transition easier for its users, Bumble recently announced a series of tools designed to make completely digital dating more accessible.

The most significant update to the platform is the ability for users to expand their distance filters to the whole country, and because everyone across the US has been ordered to stay at home, there’s not much difference between virtually dating someone in your hometown or someone a few states away.

While video chatting has been available on Bumble for a while now, users can now put a designated “Virtual Date Badge” on their profiles so that other people know that they’re willing to go on some digital dates since they’re not for everyone. According to the company, “Every time someone adds the Virtual Dating badge, Bumble will make a donation to the World Health Organization’s Covid-19

Solidarity Fund, because staying home saves lives.”

Users can also now leave audio notes for their matches which they can listen to whenever they please.

All new additions are available now on the Bumble app.