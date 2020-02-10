Huawei MateBook D 15 going for RM2,299 with RM977 of freebies

The MateBook D 15 comes with a 15.6″ Full HD display and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor with 8GB of RAM. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — There’s now another promo for the Huawei MateBook D 15 in Malaysia. This time, there’s a cheaper variant that’s RM200 cheaper and Huawei is offering freebies worth RM977 for one day only.

If the RM2,499 MateBook D 15 with 256GB SSD and 1TB of HDD isn’t your cup of tea, there’s a more affordable variant that comes with just 256GB of SSD which is priced at RM2,299.

The rest of the specs remains unchanged and they are offering free Huawei Freelace earphones, Microsoft Office 365 Home subscription and a Huawei Bluetooth mouse, that are worth RM977 in total.

This particular variant without the extra HDD will be going on sale on 14th February at 10.08am on the Huawei Malaysia online store.

To recap on the specs, the MateBook D 15 comes with a 15.6″ Full HD display and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor with 8GB of RAM. For graphics, it comes with an integrated Radeon Vega 8 GPU.

Despite being an affordable laptop, the MateBook D 15 gets a hidden 1MP webcam that sits between the function keys and a power button that has a built-in fingerprint scanner.

The laptop also gets a 42Wh battery which charges via USB-C. The 65W power brick can push 53 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

Out of the box, it runs on Windows 10 Home Edition and it also supports multi-screen collaboration with a compatible Huawei smartphone. — SoyaCincau