Samsung Galaxy S11 and S11e design revealed

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 25 — With less than 40 days to the new year, the Samsung Galaxy S11 series is expected to be revealed in the first quarter of 2020. Ahead of the launch, we now get a clearer picture of what to expect thanks to high-resolution renders provided by renowned leakster @Onleaks.

For Samsung’s 2020 lineup, it appears that they are going for a rectangular camera bump that has an “L-shaped” array similar to the upcoming Galaxy A51.

The Samsung Galaxy S11 is said to feature a triple-camera setup plus one additional 3D ToF sensor for depth effects.

In the imaging department, it is rumoured that the Galaxy S11 will feature a new 108MP camera and a new telephoto shooter with 5X optical zoom. You can also look forward to new camera features including 8K video recording.

Upfront, it gets an Infinity-O display like the Note 10, which comes with a centre-mounted punch-hole selfie camera. Since this is a Galaxy S series, the top corners are more rounded compared to the Note.

According to @Onleaks, the S11’s display will be significantly larger than the current model and it ranges between 6.63″ to 6.7″. As a comparison, the current S10 has a 6.1″ QuadHD+ display while the Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 6.3″ Full HD+ display. It is also rumoured that the S11 may feature a fluid 120Hz refresh rate display which will be great for gaming.

If you look around, the volume rockers and power buttons are now placed on the right side of the device, which is a complete opposite of the Galaxy Note 10 series. Personally, I think having the buttons placed on the right is more practical especially when it is used in landscape mode.

Another feature that’s missing is the 3.5mm headphone jack. This is to be expected since Samsung has killed the traditional audio port on the Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Galaxy Fold and the Galaxy A80. — SoyaCincau