Samsung announces a 43.7MP image sensor with ‘smallest’ pixels to date

NEW YORK, Sept 25 — Samsung’s new 43.7-megapixel ISOCELL Slim GH is an image sensor with pixels that measure in at just 0.7 micrometers.

As smartphones get slimmer and camera performance expectations get higher, mobile tech manufacturers have no other option but to shrink the hardware responsible for creating high-quality photos and video. To address this necessity within the segment, Samsung introduced yesterday a 0.7-micrometer-pixel image sensor: The 43.7MP ISOCELL Slim GH1.

According to the company, this sensor has the “smallest” pixels in the industry and, despite the chip measuring in under 0.5mm, it has a resolution of 43.7MP; in low-lighting environments, however, the GH1 becomes equivalent to a 1.4-micrometer-pixel image sensor, as smaller pixels take in less light.

In terms of video performance, the GH1 can record 4K content without a significant loss in field of view — the factor that is typically reduced as other image sensors reach higher resolutions. The chip also supports gyro-based electronic image stabilisation and phase-detecting auto-focus.

Samsung confirms that the ISOCELL Slim GH1 will go into mass production by the end of this year, which means that it will likely first be used in smartphones that will launch in early 2020. — AFP-Relaxnews