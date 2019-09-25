Ikea's Place app now lets users digitally furnish an entire space in augmented reality

Ikea has integrated AI technology into the Place smartphone app for iOS. — Picture courtesy of Ikea via the App Store via AFP

STOCKHOLM, Sept 25 — Ikea's Place app — a tool that allows users to see how an item would look in their homes via augmented reality — has been upgraded to help users decorate with artificially intelligent technology.

When the Ikea Place app launched two years ago, users could preview what furniture from the brand's catalogue would look like in their homes in AR with nothing but their smartphones. On Monday, the Swedish conglomerate announced that the app is getting updated with artificial intelligence.

Instead of requiring users to test out one furniture item at a time, the app now allows an entire space to be virtually furnished with multiple products. For those who are struggling to decide how to decorate, the app will also offer them “smart home furnishing tips and recommendations based on curation, context and behavior.”

Also new to the app is the ability to point a smartphone's camera at any piece of furniture to be presented with the most similar Ikea brand product.

The iOS version of the application was updated as of Monday; Android devices will gain access to the new features in “the near future.” — AFP-Relaxnews