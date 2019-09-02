Huawei confirms Mate 30 launch date

The Huawei Mate 30 series — Image via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — The Huawei Mate 30 series will be announced on September 19 at Munich. This is the Chinese smartphone maker’s latest flagship smartphone that will be powered by a new Kirin 990 processor.

In the official invite, it shows a gradient ring with the caption “We’re going full circle in Munich on 19.09.2019.” The teaser image somewhat confirms what we’ve seen in the earlier leak which reveals a device with a round camera and a thick ring around it. The image also reveals a quad-camera setup and an almost bezel-less display with a wide notch.

What’s remarkable for the Mate 30 series is that it’s the first flagship smartphone to be announced after the US had imposed restrictions on the Chinese smartphone maker in May.

Did you get it right? The countdown to #HuaweiMate30 starts now!

We're going full circle in Munich on 19.09.2019.

Join us live: https://t.co/9ugi5gG9ci#RethinkPossibilities pic.twitter.com/etRYjrBVEC — Huawei Mobile (@HuaweiMobile) September 1, 2019

Although the US has given another 90-day reprieve, it is reported that Google will not allow the Huawei Mate 30 to be sold with licensed Google apps and services.

Huawei has said numerous times that they are still supporting Android for its mobile products. If Huawei isn’t allowed to offer Google apps and services for its newer devices, the Mate 30 could be offered with an open-source version of Android with alternative versions of Google apps.

Another option, of course, is for Huawei to release HarmonyOS which will support Android apps.

Since Malaysia is a key market, the Huawei Mate 30 could go on sale locally by the end of this month. The previous Mate 20 series was launched on 16th October 2018 and it was released in Malaysia on October 17. — SoyaCincau