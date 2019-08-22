Light version of the Google app released worldwide

The Google Go app — Image courtesy of Google via AFP

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Aug 22 — Following a conclusive testing phase in India and Indonesia, Google Go, the “light” version of the essential mobile search app, will finallybe freely available worldwide.

At just 7MB in size, the app uses 40 per cnet less data than the Google's classic Search app. This makes it ideal for older devices, or those with little storage. The only minimum spec is that the device runs Android Lollipop (5.0) or above. The stripped-back app nonetheless features a number of useful features and can handle voice queries. To date, Google Go has been downloaded over 100 million times.

In 2017, Google introduced Android Go, a lightweight version of its mobile operating system, with developing markets in mind, and a number of key Android applications have likewise been put on a diet since.

Gmail Go, YouTube Go, and Maps Go have been released. They consume less data while offering nearly the same functionality as their heavyweight counterparts.

You can download Google Go now on the Google Play store. — AFP-Relaxnews