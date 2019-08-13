Maxis on track for 5G readiness with AI network

Maxis says its AI network optimises data traffic along the most efficient routes. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Maxis Bhd said today it had been building an advanced and intelligent network, dubbed the A.I. Network, which was ready to support fifth generation (5G) speeds, resilience and latency demands.

Developed with Maxis’ in-house capabilities, the A.I. Network is built upon 5G-ready infrastructure with the widest fibre-optic footprint to mobile base stations across the country.

Chief Technology Officer Morten Bangsgaard said Maxis’ A.I. Network self-optimised data traffic along the most efficient routes, and even self-heals by anticipating and rerouting traffic around potential problem areas.

“With 5G and fibre expected to be at the heart of our evolving digital lifestyles, a highly intelligent network will work hard for us, so that we can focus on providing the best possible customer experience.

“Our own-built A.I. Network is also a testament of our focus on building our capabilities and encouraging our talent to be a big part of this exciting journey,” he said in a statement.

— Bernama