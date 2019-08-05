Google Fit now tracks your sleep patterns, too

Google Fit can now track users' sleep patterns. — Picture courtesy of Google

NEW YORK, Aug 5 — In addition to tracking user exercise and helping them reach fitness goals, Google Fit now also tracks your sleep patterns.

Since 2014, Google Fit has been helping users track their daily physical activity, set fitness goals, live healthier lifestyles with the help of integrated tools built in collaboration with the American Heart Association. Google Fit’s Product Manager Defne Gurel announced Friday that the app can now offer users more comprehensive sleep insights, too.

Previously, users could connect compatible sleep-monitoring apps to Google Fit to track their daily sleep; now, when you connect a sleep app with Google Fit, “you’ll see charts that show you your sleep patterns over time” rather than just daily sleep reports. Plus, users will have the ability to edit their sleep history through the app.

In addition to access to these sleep reports, Google made Google Fit even more nighttime friendly by adding a dark theme to save both your battery life and your eyes.

Both these features will be rolling out for Android and iPhone over the next week. — AFP-Relaxnews