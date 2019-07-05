Samsung Galaxy A80 priced at RM2,499 in Malaysia, now available for pre-order

The device is expected to be available on 13th July 2019 and it comes in Angel Gold, Ghost White and Phantom Black. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — The Samsung Galaxy A80 is coming to Malaysia very soon and it is a large selfie-centric smartphone that comes with a rotating camera mechanism. The Malaysian pricing of the device has been revealed and it is now available for pre-order.

According to retailer DirectD, the Galaxy A80 is officially priced at RM2,499 and it comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage. As a pre-order offer, they are bundling additional free gifts which include a tripod, a Samsung Bluetooth headset and a Samsung glass bottle. The device is expected to be available on 13th July 2019 and it comes in Angel Gold, Ghost White and Phantom Black.

To recap, the Galaxy A80 features a 6.7″ New Infinity AMOLED display that has no notches or punch-holes at the top. It pushes a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Powering the device is a Snapdragon 730 processor and it is juiced up by a 3,700mAh battery.

For taking pictures, it comes with a triple-camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 3D ToF camera. If you need to take selfies, the motorised camera module can slide up and rotate to the front. It can shoot 4K videos and it also supports Live Focus Video mode.

The device supports 25W super fast charging via USB-C, however, do note that it doesn’t come with a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also lacks microSD card expansion. Out of the box, it runs on Android 9 Pie with Samsung’s OneUI skin on top.

At RM2,599, this is the most expensive Galaxy A series smartphone yet. As a comparison, the Galaxy A70 is officially priced at RM1,999 while the compact Galaxy S10e is going for RM2,699. — SoyaCincau