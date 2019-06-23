‘Harry Potter: Wizards Unite’ game now live in Malaysia

The game involves slightly different mechanics to Pokemon Go and offers a different play experience. — Picture courtesy of Niantic Inc

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Harry Potter fans, it’s time to drop your books and pick up your (virtual) wands. The new Harry Potter:Wizards Unite game is here and it’s the magical alternative to Pokemon Go.

Niantic Inc, creator of both games, began the global launch on Thursday, making the game available in the US and UK first after a period of beta testing in Australia and New Zealand.

Since then the game has rolled out to numerous other countries with Malaysia and Singapore added to the list alongside other Asian countries last night.

So far the launch has been smooth without the various server issues that plagued the launch of Pokemon:Go.

Players will be tasked with various little missions and sidequests as part of a larger story arc: to protect the wizarding world. Instead of collecting Pokemon, players will be chasing after various artifacts called Foundables.

Unlike Pokemon Go which allowed players to choose between three factions that would often battle for territory, the new Harry Potter game instead opts for a co-op experience where players unite for a common goal.

The game is available on the App Store and Google Play, but do note that Android support will vary according to make and OS version.