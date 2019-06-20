Samsung Note 10 will reportedly launch August 7

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 was launched in August 2018. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, June 20 — According to the sources of tech publication CNET, Samsung will launch the next Galaxy Note at an Unpacked event on August 7 at the Barclays Centre in New York — the same place that the Note 9 was revealed last year.

On Tuesday, CNET spoke with “people familiar with the company’s plans” who reported that Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 will be unveiled on August 7 at Barclays Centre in New York.

According to the sources, the launch will take place during a “flashy” Unpacked event.

At Unpacked 2019 this past February, the Galaxy Fold, Galaxy S10 lineup, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watch Active, and Galaxy Fit made their first appearances. The purported upcoming event is expected to more closely resemble Unpacked 2018 which took place last August at the Barclays Centre in New York.

The Galaxy Note 9 was revealed almost exactly one year before August 7, and the launch was accompanied by the announcement of the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy Home.

Rumors claim that the Note 10 will come in two sizes, and one model will be 5G compatible. Previous Unpacked events suggest that a Galaxy wearable will also be unveiled.

As the expected launch date is still two months away, there’s room for Samsung to change the date; in any case, an August release for the Galaxy Note 10 falls within the likely time frame. — AFP-Relaxnews