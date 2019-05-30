Amazon launches cheapest Echo smart display yet

The Echo Show 5 is available for pre-order now at US$90. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, May 30 — Amazon has unveiled its latest and cheapest smart display yet named the Echo Show 5 — an unusual designation considering that it's only the third member of the segment.

Yesterday, Amazon launched its newest Echo product with a 5.5-inch display and a price tag of only US$90 (RM378): The Echo Show 5.

The 5 designation seems to be linked to the size of the display rather than linked to the generation number like Amazon typically does.

In any case, the Echo 5 is compact and has been designed to sit on a nightstand or desktop. Its design is reminiscent of Google's Nest Hub except that it has a built-in camera which the company says can be used to enhance home security systems or even bring parents a live feed of their baby in the nursery thanks to compatibility with the Arlo baby camera.

When it comes to functionality, the Echo Show 5 performs like any other Amazon smart home device. In fact, the launch of the model is complemented by the announcement of a new privacy feature that will roll out soon to all Alexa-enabled devices.

Users will soon be able to delete voice recordings by saying something like, “Alexa, delete everything I said today,” or, “Alexa, delete what I just said.” This makes it easier for users to manage their privacy.

The Echo Show 5 is available for pre-order now at US$90 and is expected to start shipping to select countries next month. — AFP-Relaxnews