Arm’s latest mobile processor boasts high-end gaming performance, enhanced AI

TAIPEI, May 27 — Today at Computex 2019, an annual conference dedicated to showcasing all things PC in Taiwan, Arm debuted its highest-performing premium GPU yet build on a brand-new architecture: the Mali-G77.

Just one week after Arm Holdings cut ties with Huawei, the company announced its most powerful mobile GPU to date at Computex 2019 in Taiwan.

The Mali-G77 processor — the first IP built on the new Valhall architecture — brings high-end gaming to premium smartphones at a time when “revenues from mobile gaming overtook revenues on console and PC-based gaming for the very first time.”

Compared to the previous generation, which was built on the outdated Bifrost architecture, the Mali-G77 is claimed to increase both energy efficiency and performance density by 30 per cent and improve machine learning by 60 per cent, together equating to a 40 per cent improvement on peak graphics performance.

These high-end graphics aid in the GPU’s ability to adopt evolving AR technology “that will transform mobile gaming and other mobile user experiences.”

Furthermore, the improved machine learning capacity greatly enhances the GPU’s intelligence, allowing tasks to be performed on-device. This is more efficient and more secure than sending them to the cloud for processing.

Arm has not announced when the GPU will launch, but you can expect it to be integrated into upcoming Nvidia, Qualcomm and Samsung processors. — AFP-Relaxnews