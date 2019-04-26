Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg launches his own podcast to talk about tech

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg now hosts his own podcast. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, April 26 — On Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg’s podcast, Tech & Society with Mark Zuckerberg, made its debut on Spotify.

Since Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has published the first two episodes of his self-hosted podcast, Tech & Society with Mark Zuckerberg.

Naturally, both revolve around Facebook and the issues currently at hand. Zuckerberg sat down with Harvard professor Jonathan Zittrain and Mathias Döpfner of Axel Springer to discuss the impact of technology on journalism and law.

Both episodes are over an hour in length and are available on Spotify.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg promised in a blog post to be more transparent about the role of tech — particularly, Facebook — in society. He also published his New Year’s resolution to the platform, saying he would “host a series of public discussions about the future of technology in society — the opportunities, the challenges, the hopes, and the anxieties.”

Zuckerberg noted that a public discussion will be published publicly every few weeks, so we can expect to see a third episode of Tech & Society in May. — AFP-Relaxnews