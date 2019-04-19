Samsung starts rolling out Night Mode for the Galaxy S10’s camera app

Most manufacturers are currently jumping on the same bandwagon and now Samsung has just included a new dedicated “Night Mode” on the Galaxy S10’s camera app. — Picture courtesy of Samsung via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, April 19 — “Night Mode”, which is a dedicated camera mode for low light scenes has been quite a huge deal recently thanks to last year’s Huawei P20 Pro.

Most manufacturers are currently jumping on the same bandwagon and now Samsung has just included a new dedicated “Night Mode” on the Galaxy S10’s camera app.

According to Sammobile, the update which comes with the latest April 2019 Android security patch brings Night mode as a new dedicated camera mode.

The update is said to be rolling out in Switzerland and it should be tricking to more countries in the next couple of weeks.

At the moment, Samsung has a Bright Night feature that works automatically with Scene Optimiser.

This means it is enabled only if it detects a really dark scene in the default auto mode.

With this update, you can utilise Night Mode in any situation at your fingertips.

It isn’t clear if Samsung has improved its low light capabilities.

From our experience with the Galaxy S10+, the “Night mode” performance isn’t as jaw-dropping as what you get on the Google Pixel 3 or the latest Huawei P30 Pro.

Sammobile says that Samsung is still working on further improvements for the Galaxy S10’s low-light capability. Similar to the Google Pixel 3 which had gotten “Night Sight” as a software update, we believe the Galaxy S10’s camera sensors are capable and it all depends on how Samsung can optimise its software to create amazing low light photos. — SoyaCincau