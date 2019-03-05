Huawei P30 Lite coming to Malaysia very soon with a different name (VIDEO)

Another ‘P30’ device might be arriving in Malaysia very soon and it could come with a 32MP selfie camera. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 ― Huawei will be announcing its latest P30 smartphone series at the end of this month. Ahead of its official reveal, it appears that another “P30” device might be arriving in Malaysia very soon and it could come with a 32MP selfie camera.

When Huawei introduced the P20 Lite in Europe last year, the same device was introduced in Malaysia as the Huawei Nova 3e. It looks like it’s going to be the same arrangement again for this year as retailer DirectD has just posted a teaser for the Nova 4e.

Interestingly, Huawei has also posted a similar-looking teaser today on their Weibo account and they have added that the Nova 4e will come with a 32MP selfie camera.

The device was spotted on SIRIM with the model number MAR-LX2 and based on a similar listing on China’s TENAA certification database, the device will come with a 6.15” display and it has a 3,240mAh battery. The database also reveals the Nova 4e’s rear design which comes with a triple-camera setup and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. We can’t really tell how the device would look like from the front but we reckon it should be a dew-drop notch design based on Spigen’s cases for the P30 Lite.

The rest of the specs isn’t revealed yet but looking at last year’s model, we expect the Nova 4e to be positioned right below the Huawei Nova 4. It could be running on a mid-tier Kirin 710 processor which is powering last year’s Nova 3i and Honor 8X. ― SoyaCincau