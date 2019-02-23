Sony’s entire Xperia smartphone lineup leaked before MWC debut

Hideyuki Furumi speaks at the 2018 MWC. Sony’s latest Xperia offering will be on show at this year’s event. — AFP pic

BARCELONA, Feb 23 — Just days before the line was scheduled to be officially unveiled, Sony’s entire new Xperia collection was leaked with detailed specs, product pics, and even prices thanks to 91Mobiles.

Sony nearly made it to this year’s Mobile World Congress before their entire upcoming lineup of smartphones was leaked but, lo and behold, 91Mobiles managed to release a report Friday outlining every detail of every model.

Earlier this month, rumours were flying about the Xperia XZ4 and, mostly significantly, how the display shares the same aspect ratio as most major motion films. Now, we know that the model has officially been called the Xperia 1, and it will be accompanied by three other new models next week at the Mobile World Congress.

Xperia 1

The Xperia 1 is the flagship of the lineup with its 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display — 30 per cent larger than the previous generation model, the XZ3 — and 21:9 cinematic aspect ratio.

The fingerprint sensor has been moved from the back to the right edge to make room for three 12MP lenses that work together to record movie-sized 4K HDR videos. Simply speaking, both photo and video will be dramatically improved thanks to new apps, camera tech, and AI.

The device will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor and operate with Android Pie “out of the box.” Plus, the Xperia 1 offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Xperia 10

As for the aspect ratio and operating system, the Xperia 10 lines up with the flagship iteration while being just half an inch smaller. Instead of being powered by Qualcomm’s top-of-the-line processor, this model gets the Snapdragon 630 to power the full HD+ display. The RAM and storage have been halved, and the amount of camera lenses is reduced by one, but the model retains the same side-mounted fingerprint sensor as the flagship.

Xperia 10 Plus

The Xperia 10 Plus brings the display size back up to 6.5-inches but shares the same HD+ resolution as the base model. The processor behind this model is the Snapdragon 636, and the RAM jumps up to 4GB. This one also has two rear cameras and a side-mounted fingertip sensor. Its battery power slides right in between that of the Xperia 1 and Xperia 10.

Xperia L3

The budget option of the line, the Xperia L3, has an aspect ratio that shrinks down to 18:9 and a HD+ display down to 5.7-inches. It’s the only model of the line to use Android Oreo instead of Pie and a MediaTek 6762 processor instead of a Qualcomm one. The L3 has 3GB of RAM like the Xperia 10 but the same powerful battery as the Xperia 1. As the rest of the line does, this model sports a fingerprint sensor on the side.

The Xperia 1, 10, 10 Plus, and L3 are expected to be priced at 1,099 Swiss franc (RM4,476.63), 399 Swiss franc (US$399), 499 Swiss franc (US$499), and 199 Swiss franc (US$199), respectively. While the flagship won’t be available until June, the rest of the line will come out in early April.

All will be officially shown off at the Mobile World Congress which starts on Monday, though 91Mobile already seems to have covered every detail of the collection. Now, we’re just waiting to see the lineup in action. — AFP-Relaxnews