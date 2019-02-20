Chrome extension lets Windows 10 users check browser history across devices

If you're a Windows 10 users, you can now integrate your Timeline with Google Chrome. — Image courtesy of Microsoft via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 20 — On Friday, Microsoft released “Web Activities,” a new Chrome extension that syncs browser history across Windows 10 devices, according to Windows Central.

Yesterday Windows Central reported that Microsoft recently released a Chrome extension called Web Activities that, as described by the Chrome Web Store, allows users to see “browsing activities across all [their] devices in surfaces like Windows timeline and Microsoft launcher for Android.”

This extension syncs the Windows 10's Timeline feature to Google Chrome in the same way it's been doing with Microsoft Edge for about a year. According to Windows Central, Timeline support to Chrome has been a “top insider request” since Timeline was launched in April of last year.

To benefit from the feature, all you have to do is download the extension Web Activities and then log-in with your Microsoft account. The rest is Chrome browser history.

Last week, Microsoft published on their Windows Insider Blog that they are planning to “add support for more apps in Timeline,” so as long as you're equipped with Windows 10-powered devices, you'll soon be able to continue whatever you were doing wherever you are. — AFP-Relaxnews