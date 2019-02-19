Samsung to launch the triple camera Galaxy M30 next week

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — Right after Samsung has launched the Galaxy M20 and M10 in India last month, the company is all set to unveil yet another Galaxy M series smartphone. It is called the Galaxy M30 and it looks like it could sit just above the Galaxy M20 and M10.

We know this because Samsung recently dropped a teaser image on Twitter indicating that the Galaxy M30 will be announced in India on the 27th February 2019.

Unlike the Galaxy M20 and M10 that have an Infinity-V display panels, the latest Galaxy M30 will feature an Infinity-U display. It will also sport a 6.4-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display, which is slightly bigger than the current M20.

The official teaser also confirms the existence of a triple rear camera setup on the Galaxy M30. You will also notice that the device will come with a regular fingerprint scanner at the back instead of an in-display fingerprint scanner.

However, Samsung did not reveal the full specifications of the Galaxy M30. But earlier speculations claim that the device will be powered by an Exynos 7904 processor, up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It will also pack a large 5,000mAh battery, just like the one we saw on the Galaxy M20.

In terms of cameras, the Galaxy M30 is said to feature a triple camera setup at the back that comprises a 13MP main camera, a 5MP wide-angle camera and a 5MP sensor for depth of field effects. For selfies, it gets a 16MP shooter at the front.

SEE ALSO: This is Samsung’s new camera for punch-hole displays

Samsung has not revealed any pricing details for this device just yet, but rumour has it that the Galaxy M30 would carry a starting price tag of 15,000 INR (around RM857). As mentioned in the teaser, the device will be sold exclusively through Amazon as well as Samsung India’s official store.

While there’s no official word on whether the M30 will make it into Malaysia, there’s a good chance we will see the Galaxy M series launch locally since the M20 is already in SIRIM. — SoyaCincau