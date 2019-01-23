Xiaomi CEO confirms dual-folding smartphone concept (VIDEO)

Xiaomi unveils dual-folding phone concept. — AFP pic

BEIJING, Jan 23 — Yesterday, Xiaomi executive Bin Lin uploaded a video to Weibo of himself using, flipping, and bending a symmetrically dual-folding smartphone whose display adapted to his every movement.

In the clip, Lin is first pictured using the device as a vertically-oriented tablet, which he then flips horizontally.

After he folds the left and right sides backwards converting the tablet into a phone-sized handset, the display adapts to the size and orientation accordingly.

At the end, we see Bin activating and deactivating the screen with the tap of a button located in the center of the top edge.

Accompanying the video, the caption reads (translated):

“Xiaomi’s double folding mobile phone is coming! After conquering a series of technical problems such as flexible folding screen technology, four-way folding hinge technology, flexible cover technology, and MIUI adaptation, we made the world’s first dual-folding smartphone.

“This symmetrically double-folding design perfectly combines the experience of the tablet and mobile phone, which is both practical and beautiful. Although it is still a prototype, we’re showing it off to you all. You are welcome to forward, comment, and like. If you like it, we will consider mass producing it in the future.

In addition, we want to give this prototype a name, what do you think? I’ve thought of two: Xiaomi Dual Flex, Xiaomi MIX Flex. Suggestions are welcome!”

Senior vice-president of the company Wang Xiang also shared the video in a tweet, but neither executive confirmed if the prototype will be on display at the Mobile World Congress next month.

Xiaomi is, however, holding an official media event on February 24 at the MWC, so we can only hope that we’ll get a proper view of the novel device along with some specs. — AFP-Relaxnews