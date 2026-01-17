AUCKLAND, Jan 17 — Rising Czech star Jakub Mensik used his booming serve to overwhelm Sebastian Baez in the Auckland Classic final Saturday and complete a compelling build-up for the Australian Open.

Big-hitting Mensik sent down 18 aces to win 6-3, 7-6 (9/7) and secure a second career title following victory at last year’s Miami Open.

The 20-year-old, the youngest player with a ranking in the world’s top 25, showed he could be a threat at the year’s first major at Melbourne Park, where he is seeded 16.

The tall European had too many weapons for his 39th-ranked Argentine opponent, mixing an aggressive serve with deft touches at the net.

Mensik broke once in each set and needed a fightback to win the tiebreak, saving three set points on the way.

He said he was thrilled with his serving game.

“After pre-season, obviously you’re not in rhythm and you’re coming for a season with a lot of energy,” Mensik said in a court-side interview.

“So I’m super happy that I showed a performance that I wanted.

“Seb is a great fighter and it’s super-difficult to hit a winner against him.

“I was able to stay focused and keep the spirit to the end.”

The tournament proved demanding for both players, who had to play their quarter-finals and semi-finals on Friday because of rain delays.

Baez, who has won six of his seven titles on clay, knocked out top-seeded American Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals.

It was a first loss this year for the 25-year-old Baez, who won all three matches at last week’s United Cup, including an upset of American world number nine Taylor Fritz. — AFP