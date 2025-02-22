BERLIN, Feb 22 — Despite their best Bundesliga season in decades, Eintracht Frankfurt know only something close to a perfect performance will help topple league leaders Bayern Munich tomorrow.

With 22 of 34 games played this Bundesliga campaign, Frankfurt sit third and are on track for their first top-four finish since the 1992/93 season.

Frankfurt’s 2022 Europa League win meant a first-ever Champions League participation.

Another crack at the European elite from finishing in the top four this season would be a just reward for Dino Toppmöller’s impressive side, who have rebounded despite the loss of Omar Marmoush to Manchester City.

Up next is a trip to Bayern, who are eight points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen and on track to win back the Bundesliga title.

Frankfurt will be the underdogs tomorrow but have recent form against the German giants.

Frankfurt held Bayern to a 3-3 draw in October, making them one of only four teams alongside Leverkusen, Mainz and Borussia Dortmund who have taken points off the league leaders this season.

Bayern may have won only one of their past four against Frankfurt, but Eagles captain Kevin Trapp was not getting ahead of himself yesterday.

“We are third and Bayern are 13 points ahead of us, that speaks volumes.”

Trapp said the visitors “must get close to perfection in order to get a point or better there.”

Bayern may be sailing in the league but they come into tomorrow’s game after two straight draws, and Trapp said the hosts will fight hard “so that a crisis isn’t declared in Munich.”

Bayern look set to be without star striker Harry Kane, who was subbed off at half-time in Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Celtic.

Frankfurt have their own injury woes, with German defender Robin Koch out and midfielder Mario Götze in doubt with illness.

Toppmöller said yesterday his side needs “a good plan, a top performance and a bit of luck,” along with cool heads, with the coach calling on his charges to exhibit “a high tolerance for frustration.”

Elsewhere, Leverkusen travel to last-placed Holstein Kiel hoping to keep their slim hopes of defending their title alive.

Coach Xabi Alonso said he knew the odds of overtaking Bayern, who they will meet in the Champions League last 16 after yesterday’s draw, were slim, but stranger things had happened in football.

“We’re not looking so far (into the future)... Everything can happen. There are still many games. There’s time for anything.”

One to watch: Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund)

After establishing himself alongside striker Serhou Guirassy as Dortmund’s attacking threats early this season, English winger Jamie Gittens has hit a lull in form.

The 20-year-old has not scored for nine games dating back to mid-January.

Dortmund coach Niko Kovač urged patience with the young winger, telling reporters “Jamie has developed really well, he’s playing intensively and we need to find a balance.

“I’m very happy with Jamie, but you understand there can also be a bit of a dip now and again.” — AFP