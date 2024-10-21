TURIN, Oct 21 — The home of footballers Douglas Luiz and Alisha Lehmann was reportedly broken into over the weekend, with over €500,000 (RM2.3 million) worth of luxury goods stolen.

Milan-based La Gazzetta dello Sport reported that Juventus midfielder Luiz discovered his house in disarray after returning home from dinner, following his match against Napoli — which they won 1-0.

The report said 11 luxury watches were stolen, including diamond necklaces belonging to Lehmann.

Swiss winger Lehmann, who plays for Juventus women’s team, was also away preparing for a match with Inter Milan the next day.

It said the alarm went off at around 1.30 am Sunday local time, and police arrived short after to investigate.

The report said Brazilian Luiz and Lehmann had moved to Turin last summer, following them joining Juventus.

It said the couple had chosen to live in the Gran Madre area which is close to the city centre but surrounded by greenery, following the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo during the latter’s stint in Juventus.

They reportedly said that they love their new life in Turin, but may be affected by this recent unpleasant incident.

The paper said several footballers have had their homes targetted in the past, including Moise Kean and Kaio Jorge.

Angel Di Maria and neighbour Dusan Vlahovic had also managed to chase away thieves attempting to break in.