LONDON, Dec 15 — Few would have seen Nottingham Forest as top-four contenders at the start of the season but after their 2-1 win over Aston Villa yesterday Villa manager Unai Emery views them as genuine rivals in the race for the Champions League spots.

Anthony Elanga’s late winner at the City Ground moved Forest up to fourth in the Premier League on 28 points, three points ahead of Villa in sixth, and only two points behind Arsenal in third.

“We are in the process and we have to understand it ... we were on 25 points with Nottingham Forest. They’re our rival now,” Emery told reporters.

“Of course, being under pressure is more difficult, and this is the process we have to try to learn, and experiences we have to try to take ... we lost a very good opportunity today. Try to be more consistent in the table.”

Villa, who finished fourth last season under Emery, next host defending champions Manchester City on December 21 while Forest visit Brentford the same day. — Reuters