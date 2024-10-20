KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 20 — The national women’s doubles pair of Teoh Mei Xing-Go Pei Kee emerged as Malaysia Super 100 2024 champions when they upstaged the top-seeded pair of Nicole Gonzales Chan-Yang Chu Yun at the Juara Stadium in Bukit Kiara here today.

The world’s 112th-ranked pair, who officially started partnering in June, took 42 minutes to overcome the Taiwanese pair 22-20, 21-11 in the final.

“There was a change of strategy (in the second set) because we were against the wind. We didn’t have to rush in attack and went for long rallies,” Mei Xing said here today.

On the downside, Mei Xing disclosed she was unsure if she would continue with partner Pei Kee because the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) had announced that apart from Pearly Tan-M.Thinaah, all other women’s pairs would have to wait for confirmation following an assessment by the new head coach who would be joining the governing body.

“We can see we are improving but it is still a long journey. It’s a work in progress and we just keep going (but) we are not sure what is our next tournament,” said the 27-year-old who last partnered Anna Cheong in the Super 300 Syed Modi International in 2022.

Pei Kee-Mei Xing entered the final after a dramatic women’s doubles semi-finals when a serious knee injury to a national representative Ng Qi Xuan forced her to withdraw with partner Yap Rui Chen.

Earlier in the men’s singles final, Taiwanese Chi Yu Jen emerged champion after defeating Jason Teh 21-12, 21-23, 21-15, while Japan’s Kaoru Sugiyama overcame compatriot Manami Suizu, 21-18, 21-14 to win the women’s singles final.

Ye Hong Wei-Nicole Gonzales Chan of Taiwan defeated Japan’s Yuichi Shimogami-Sayaka Hobara in the mixed doubles final with a 21-19, 12-21, 22-20 victory.

Meanwhile, national professional men’s doubles pair, Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong, who won the gold in the tournament after finishing second the last time, said their focus would now shift towards breaking into the world’s top 32.

“We just play our game like normal (and) don’t put pressure on ourselves. Because last year we lost in the final, so this year we just didn’t think too much, didn’t let ourselves get pressured,” said Eng Cheong.

Hang Yee-Eng Cheong, currently ranked 52nd in the world, won the championship after defeating Chen Zhi Yi-Presley Smith from the United States, 19-21, 21-15, 21-12, in the final. — Bernama



