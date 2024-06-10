KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — More than 6,400 participants from 100 universities throughout Malaysia will vie for a share of the staggering overall prize pool of RM200,000 through the PUBG Mobile competition at the ACS EDU Tour Season 3 held from June 19 to November.

Co-founder of CRIT Esports Randy Lim said the tournament which has entered its third season will have four players for each team and there will be three stages of competition, which are university minors (1,600 teams) territory majors (256 teams) and the grand final (16 teams).

“I think our long-term goal is to turn this into a collegiate event that everyone looks forward to every year, when we started in Season 1 and Season 2, we were at 12 to 16 different colleges (and) this year, we’re doing 100.

“In the future, I know there’s more than 500 universities in Malaysia. We want to connect the entire country through the love and culture of esports,” he told reporters after the launch of the tournament at the Asia Pacific University here, today.

Advertisement

The champions of ACS EDU Tour Season 3 will take home a specially crafted trophy, commemorating their hard work and dedication throughout the tournament.

The ACS EDU Tour Season 3 has garnered strong backing from the Malaysia Electronic Sports Federation (MESF) and Esports Integrated (ESI), aligning with their mission to engage all levels of the esports ecosystem from grassroots to professional events.

This is the first time ACS EDU Tour introduced the PUBG Mobile tournament, since the previous two seasons adopted the Mobile Legends competition. — Bernama

Advertisement