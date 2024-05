PARIS, May 30 — Daniil Medvedev moved into the third round of the French Open on Thursday after his opponent Miomir Kecmanovic retired while trailing the fifth seed 6-1, 5-0.

Medvedev will play 31st seed Mariano Navone of Argentina or Czech player Tomas Machac for a place in the last 16. Medvedev’s best run at Roland Garros came in 2021 when he reached the quarter-finals. — AFP

