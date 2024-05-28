KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — National men’s singles player Leong Jun Hao and two national doubles pairs, Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin Rumsani and the mixed doubles team of Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei, advanced to the second round of the 2024 Singapore Open today.

In the first-round match played at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin needed only 46 minutes to overcome Taiwan’s Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han with scores of 21-18 and 21-13.

It was their third win against the world-ranked 25 pair, following previous triumphs at the 2017 Malaysia Masters and the 2019 Macau Open.

Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin will next face China’s Liu Yu Chen-Ou Xuan Yi, the eighth seed of the tournament, on Thursday. Based on previous encounters, they have a 50-50 chance, having defeated Xuan Yi-Yu Chen twice at the 2022 German Open and the 2022 Malaysia Open.

However, the world-ranked 14 pair have also been defeated twice by the Chinese pair at the 2023 Japan Open and the 2024 India Open.

Meanwhile, Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei defeated compatriots Hoo Pang Ron and Cheng Su Yin, 21-15 and 21-17, and will meet Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje of Denmark in the second round.

Ranked ninth in the world, Tang Jie and Ee Wei have previously defeated Mathias and Alexandra at the 2023 Sudirman Cup.

In the men’s singles, Jun Hao easily defeated Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan, 21-13 and 21-16. He will next face either compatriot Lee Zii Jia or the tournament’s seventh seed, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting of Indonesia, who will play their first-round match tomorrow.

Jun Hao is expected to face a tough challenge against either opponent.

His last match against Anthony Sinisuka ended in a 15-21, 17-21 defeat at the 2024 Indonesia Masters, and he had to withdraw while trailing 7-11 in the deciding set of the 2023 Arctic Open against Zii Jia. — Bernama