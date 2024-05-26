KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — Two-time Asian champion Wang Zhi Yi made amends for missing out on a place in the Paris 2024 Olympics by winning the 2024 Malaysia Masters women’s singles title at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil today.

The 24-year-old China ace fought back from a game down to beat former world champion PV Sindhu 16-21, 21-5, 21-16 in the final, dashing the India shuttler’s hopes of ending an almost two-year title drought since winning the Singapore Open in July 2022.

World number seven Zhi Yi produced a magnificent fightback to claw her way back from 3-11 down in the decider to stop Sindhu from winning her third Malaysia Masters after her 2013 and 2016 triumphs.

“I focused on collecting one point after another. I wasn’t thinking about winning the game at that point. I kept believing in myself, never gave up and continued to play steadily.

Advertisement

“This title is definitely a big boost for my confidence for future tournaments,” she told reporters after the prize-giving ceremony.

With the win, 2022 and 2024 Asian champion Zhi Yi walks away with the US$31,500 prize money while 2019 world champion Sindhu takes home US$15,960. (US$1 = RM4.712).

Despite being ranked eighth in the Paris Olympic Qualifiers with 75,148 points, Zhi Yi missed out on earning a spot in the world’s biggest multi-sports Games as only a maximum of two players in the top 16 ranking can qualify from one country.

Advertisement

Second-placed Chen Yu Fei (102,596 points) and sixth-ranked He Bing Jiao (76,274) in the Race to Paris rankings took the qualifying spots, while seventh-placed Han Yue (75,486) and Zhi Yi missed the chance.

Despite being disappointed with the defeat, Sindhu felt that she had shown good improvement and boosted her confidence by reaching the final.

“Slipping up when leading 11-3 is definitely a huge disappointment, I don’t want to think about it. Overall, I need to take the positives from this tournament. This defeat shouldn’t make me sad or feel down for not winning a title... I am happy that I’ve reached the final after a long time (and) played (some) good matches,” she said.

Meanwhile, world number 12 women’s doubles pair Rin Iwanaga-Kie Nakanishi of Japan clinched their biggest career victory by winning the World Tour Super 500 event, with their previous best being finishing second in the Super 500 Hylo Open in 2021.

The top seeds lived up to expectations to beat South Koreans Lee Yu Lim-Shin Seung Chan 17-21, 21-19, 21-18 after a 93-minute battle. — Bernama