ALOR SETAR, May 22 — The District Schools Sports Council (MSSD) football tournament in Kubang Pasu turned into an ugly foot-brawl when players from both sides started fighting against each other while a player pushed the match official (referee) during the altercation.

A video clip that went viral on social media showed players from both sides clashing against each other before one of the players, a student, pushed the referee from the back.

The situation became tense when the referee who started chasing the player was attacked and assaulted by teammates of the said player.

The referee was pushed, kicked and punched by the players before a number of individuals who were at the location managed to defuse the situation and calm down the referee.

A check by Bernama in the comments section of the social media revealed that social media users condemned the action of the students for their unruly behaviour.

As students representing their schools in the competition, their action is shameful and cannot be accepted, said social media users when commenting on the incident. — Bernama

